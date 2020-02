A+ A-

Mumbai: We hear wedding bells for Bollywood Actress Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

The duo’s official spokesperson said the couple had registered themselves for marriage at the Bandra Family Court.

Sources confirmed the duo have submitted their application on February 15, 2020.

As per the marriage registration rules, the wedding can take place any day post-March 15.

According to sources, the couple is said to be working towards an official registration anytime in the last week of April.