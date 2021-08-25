Richa Chadha calls Ali Fazal her ‘soulmate’

New Delhi: Richa Chadha sure knows how to balance love and comedy, as seen in her latest social media post with her “soulmate” and actor Ali Fazal.

The ‘Madam Chief Minister’ actor took to her Instagram on Tuesday and posted a beautiful picture with her beau Ali where the two could be seen posing in ethnic outfits.

Richa was seen donning a yellow lehenga while Ali sported a white, gold and red open style sherwani.

In the picture, the couple looked love-struck, sharing a laugh together. Richa also penned a funny caption for the photo.

“When you realise you are soulmates cuz you both LOLd together when the sofa made fart sounds,” she wrote.

Richa and Ali first shared screen space in ‘Fukrey’ (2013). Actors Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Vishakha Singh and Priya Anand were also a part of the movie.

The success of the film led makers to come up with its sequel in 2017. The third part of the film is currently in the pipeline.

In March 2021, Richa and Ali announced the launch of their production house Pushing Buttons Studios.

Their first film as producers, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’, is all set to be directed by Suchi Talati.

As per reports, the couple were set to tie the knot in April 2020 but had to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic.