Richa Chadha FINALLY announces her wedding with Ali Fazal

Mumbai: One of the most hottest couples of Bollywood Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been dating each other for quite sometime now. Initially, the two didn’t go public about their relationship, they professed their love through cryptic messages on social media.

Had the coronavirus pandemic not hit the nation, the duo would have got hitched in April in 2020. They had planned to register their wedding in Mumbai and then follow it up with receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. However, they had to push their wedding due COVID-19 situation in the country.

One year down, the actors are still waiting for the right time. However, with things finally looking like the situation might be easing up bit, with the lockdown being slightly relaxed and vaccinations being available, things are looking good for the couple.

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to tie knot this year end

It seems like the fans don’t have to wait anymore as their favourite couple could be tying the knot by the end of 2021.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Richa Chadha said, “It’s a situation of responsibility. It’ll be our family members there (at their wedding), all our people only, so we have to be responsible…we definitely don’t want to be having a super-spreader event (keeping the pandemic situation in mind) in our own marriage. We want people to enjoy, if we do something, then people should be able to hug you…meet…so that’s why we’ve just held out on doing something bug. Hopefully (pauses a bit)…end of this year…hopefully, if things are better, if there’s less casualties during the third wave.”

Ali Fazal met Richa Chadha during the Fukrey shoot. He proposed to Richa on her birthday in December 2019 and since then they are inseparable. The actress also gave a sneak peek of her engagement ring on social media.