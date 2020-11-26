Richa Chadha, Milind Soman’s Deivee, LFW win PETA India Vegan Fashion Awards 2020

By Puja Gupta

New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANSlife) As awareness of animal abuse and suffering grows and the demand for cruelty-free clothing and accessories skyrockets, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has announced the winners of its Vegan Fashion Awards 2020.

The award recognises brands and individuals ushering forth animal-free fashion. Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has won the award for Best Vegan Style Icon, while Milind Soman’s apparel brand Deivee has received the title of Best Vegan Activewear. Here’s the complete list of winners in different categories:

· Best Fashion Moment: Lakmé Fashion Week’s Sustainable Fashion Day (which was leather-free)

· Best Vegan Trainers: adidas India’s Unisex adidas Originals Continental 80 Shoes

· Best Vegan Style Icon: Richa Chadha (who was quoted as saying, “I am one of those people who would always not only wear natural fabric [but also] choose cotton over silk and leather. I am against a lifestyle that goes against nature.”)

· Best Vegan Activewear: Deivee by Milind Soman

· Best Vegan Wool: Faborg (its WEGANOOL™ is made from Calotropis plants)

· Best Vegan Leather: Malai (made using waste from the coconut industry)

· Best Vegan Women’s Shoes: Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika

· Best Vegan Men’s Shoes: The Alternate

· Best Vegan Bags: Broke Mate

· Best Vegan Sarees: Ghatkopar Cloth Stores

PETA India Senior Media and Celebrity Projects Coordinator Monica Chopra, says: “The forward-thinking winners of PETA India’s awards take fashion and compassion seriously. They make it easy to have a killer look without killing animals.”

