Richa Chadha-starrer ‘Shakeela’ to release on Christmas

New Delhi: Makers of Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer ‘Shakeela’ on Monday revealed that the film will be released in cinemas this Christmas.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the update about the release of the Indrajit Lankesh directorial.

“IN CINEMAS, THIS #CHRISTMAS… #Shakeela – starring #RichaChadha and #PankajTripathi – to release in cinemas this Friday [25 Dec 2020]… Directed by Indrajit Lankesh… Will release in multiple languages,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the makers dropped the trailer shows the story of one of the most hated and loved adult film star that shook the industry in the late 90s and early 2000s.

The unlikely tale of a woman driven by circumstances of going from rags to riches to rags, tells the story of the real-life behind the reel personality people.

The trailer showcases immense popularity of the actor, that her films are released in several languages including Sinhalese and Chinese.

Directed by Indrajit Lankesh, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, the movie delves into the life of superstar Shakeela who ruled the Southern film industry for over two decades.