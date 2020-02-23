Richa Singh heavily criticizes government over CAA, NRC, NPR

A+ A-

Karnataka: Addressing a protest meeting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Richa Singh heavily criticized Central Govt.

She said that the Government has launched an attack on the Constitution of India by passing CAA 2019.

Hum kagaz nahi dekhenge

Slamming government over NPR and NRC, she reiterated the famous slogan, “Hum kagaz nahi dekhenge”. She further said that it is not about the documents rather the government is raising questions over the identity of Indians.

Responding to the allegations that it is an issue between Hindus and Muslims, she said that it is not between two religions rather it is a struggle to save the Constitution of India.

Praising Karnataka, she said that it is land that is known for the bravery of Tipu Sultan who had lost life while fighting against the British Government.

Protests across the country

While addressing the gathering at Basvappah Kalyan Karnataka, she praised the women protesters of Shaheen Bagh.

It may be mentioned that protests are taking place across the country against CAA. The protest which started in New Delhi has spread to every nock and corner of the country.

Many celebrities including Bollywood stars have not only raised their voice against the law but also joined the protest against it.