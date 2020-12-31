Richest person of Asia: Mukesh Ambani loses title to Zhong Shanshan of China

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) is no longer the richest person of Asia. He lost the title to Zhong Shanshan, founder of Nongfu Spring, China’s largest bottled water company.

The chairman of RIL who had earlier lost the spot in top 10 richest persons in the world is currently at 12th position on Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Net worth of richest person of Asia

As per Times Now report, Zhong Shanshan became 11th richest person of the world after his net worth soared $70.9 billion this year to $77.8 billion.

Before becoming a businessman, Zhong, 66, who is popularly known as ‘Lone Wolf’ worked as a construction worker, a newspaper reporter, drug maker and beverage sales agent.

Net worth of Mukesh Ambani

Meanwhile, the current net worth of Mukesh Ambani is $76.9 billion. Earlier this year, it was nearly $90 billion, Times Now reported.

Fall in his net worth took place due to the correction in RIL share price. The price of the share has fallen down from an all-time high of Rs. 2369.35 to Rs. 1995.50.

RIL share had hit the all-time high price when the company has announced the deal with Future Group. However, the shareholders started booking profit after the deal faced hurdles as Amazon who had invested in Future Coupons, a company of Future Group in 2019 challenged it.

Although, Mukesh Ambani lost the title of richest person of Asia, he is still the richest person of India.