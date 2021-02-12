Rickshaw driver daughter Manya Singh bags Miss India 2020 runner up title

Lucknow: Overcoming innumerable obstacles, a daughter of rickshaw driver, Manya Singh from Uttar Pradesh managed to bag the prestigious Femina Miss India 2020 runner up title.

The VLCC Femina Miss India beauty pageant was held on the night of February 9. Telangana’s Manasa Varanasi won the title Femina Miss India 2020 while Manika Sheokand from Haryana bagged the Femina Miss Grand India 2020 title.

Manya Singh’s inspiring story

In a post shared Miss India’s official Instagram handle, Many Singh describes her victory as ‘extra sweet’ after many sleepless nights and years of hard work. She used to study in the day and earned by washing dishes in the evening and working at a call centre at night.

Also Read: Telangana’s Manasa Varanasi crowned VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020

Manya, who was born in Kushinagar, said in her Instagram post that she grew up in tough circumstances, spending nights without food or sleep and walking miles just to save a few rupees. She yearned for books and clothes that were not hand-me-downs, but luck, she says, was never in her favour. Her parents mortgaged whatever little jewellery they had to pay Manya’s exam fee.

According to Manya, her entry into the beauty pageant is to show the world that nothing is impossible if one is committed to their dreams and to uplift her family.

“I am here today at the VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 stage to uplift my father, my mother, and my young brother and to show the world that all is possible if you are committed to yourself and your dreams,” Manya Singh said in one of her Instagram post.

Manya’s inspiration from the world of beauty is Priyanka Chopra Jonas as she said that Priyanka is a woman of ‘substance.’ She considers her mother to be the person who has influenced her the most in life.

Manushi Chillar reacts to her big win

Reacting to a social media post about Manya’s big win, Manushi commented, “Glass ceilings to shatter.”

The Miss India beauty pageant is organised by Femina, a women’s magazine published by The Times Group.