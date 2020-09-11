‘Riders Republic’ game coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Stadia

San Francisco: French video game company Ubisoft has announced a multiplayer game focused on outdoor sports for multiple gaming services and will be released it on February 25, 2021.

‘Riders Republic’ will arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X as well as Google Stadia Cloud gaming.

The game is focused on outdoor sports which include BMX biking, snowboarding/skiing and wingsuit flying.

“Characters have customisable looks and there will be contests held within the game on a regular basis,” reports 9TO5Google.

Races look huge, with dozens of competitors aboard different rides, jumping and tricking as they go.

The game will feature races of more than 50 other players, with courses running through America’s Bryce Canyon, Yosemite Valley, Sequoia, Zion, Canyonlands, Mammoth Mountain, and Grand Teton National Parks.

In addition to the huge free-for-all races, players will also find six-on-six team events, an online leaderboard challenge, and a progression system with accompanying bling, gear, and other rewards for created athletes.

Earlier, Ubisoft released the first trailer for ‘Far Cry 6′ game that would make its way to Stadia Cloud gaming service, alongside other consoles, on February 18 next year.

The game will be available on the likes of current-gen consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, as well as the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. PCs.

Source: IANS