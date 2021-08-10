Ridhima highest paid Bigg Boss OTT contestant; check pay list here

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar premiered on August 8. The OTT version of the show is just a prelude to Bigg Boss 15 which will be hosted by Salman Khan and air on Colors TV. The makers have roped in 13 eclectic contestants who will flaunt their bolder and crazier avatar to win the trophy.

Bigg Boss OTT has been in spotlight ever since it was announced. Fans are eager to know all details about the participants including their pay to stay inside the house. Seeing the popularity of the controversial reality show, it is needless to say that the contestants demand a heavy for their participation.

So, we thought of spilling the beans and apprising you about how much each contestant is getting for participating in the show. According to reports, actress Ridhima Pandit is the highest paid contestant, while Pratik Sehajpal is the lowest.

Here we bring you a list of the contestants and their remuneration for their stint in Bigg Boss OTT house.

Bigg Boss OTT contestants’ salaries

Name of the contestant Salary Ridhima Pandit 5 Lakhs Shamita Shetty 3.75 Lakhs Urfi Javed 2.75 Lakhs Zeeshan Khan 2.5 Lakhs Divya Agarwal 2 Lakhs Neha Bhasin 2 Lakhs Milind Gaba 1.75 Lakhs Akshara Singh 1.75 Lakhs Karan Nath 1.5 Lakhs Muskaan Jattana 1.5 Lakhs Nishant Bhatt 1.2 Lakhs Raqesh Bapat 1.2 Lakhs Pratik Sehajpal 1 Lakh

Bigg Boss OTT produced by Endemol Shine India will stream LIVE 24×7. Apart from all the live-action, special episodes will stream every Monday to Saturday at 7 pm and every Sunday at 8 pm only on Voot. With the theme ‘Stay Connected’, the makers will also give viewers the power to decide tasks, punishments and even eliminations. Right from deciding the tasks, twists, surprises, punishments and even eliminations, the viewers will play an integral role in the journey of the housemates.

The digital version will stream for six weeks, and only the top performers who would make a cut as finalists will get a chance to be on Salman Khan’s reality show.