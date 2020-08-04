Ridiculous of Pak to show Indian areas in its map: Ahmed Patel

ew Delhi, Aug 4 : The Congress on Tuesday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and called him “mischievous” for unveiling a new political map of Pakistan which includes the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and other Indian territories as part of Pakistan.

Congress Treasurer and senior leader Ahmed Patel said: “Ridiculous and mischievous of Pakistan to show J&K, Ladakh, Junagadh and Manavdar as part of Pakistan. I want to remind him that due to Sardar Patel’s tireless efforts in 1948, the people of Junagadh unanimously chose to be part of India.”

He said that publishing imaginary maps will not reverse the facts and such mindless attempts exposed Pakistan’s “nefarious” designs.

The Congress leader, who hails from Gujarat, asserted that J&K, Ladakh and Junagadh are “integral parts of India”.

The Pakistan cabinet led by Imran Khan has approved a new political map of the country in which the complete Jammu and Kashmir is shown as part with Pakistan. The map shows J&K as “Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) — or disputed territory — the final status of which will be decided in line with the relevant UNSC resolutions”.

The move came on the eve of the first anniversary of the revocation of the contentious Articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status to erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Source: IANS

