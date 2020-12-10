Ridley Scott wasn’t the first choice to direct ‘Alien’

Los Angeles, Dec 10 : Filmmaker Ridley Scott says he was the fifth choice to direct the iconic sci-fi horror film Alien.

The 83-year-old director gained fame after directing the 1979 movie, but revealed that he was only able to helm it due to others dropping out, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I wasn’t first choice, I was fifth choice to direct ‘Alien’,” he said.

He also shared how the late Robert Altman had been asked to direct the movie.

Scott said: “But if you’re stupid enough to ask Altman to direct a science fiction… He just said, ‘What? You’re kidding me? Give me a break. Are you out of your mind?'”

The film, which starred Sigourney Weaver and John Hurt, had the sequels “Aliens” (1986), “Alien 3” (1992), and “Alien Resurrection” (1997). A crossover with the “Predator” was seen in the “Alien vs. Predator” films — “Alien vs. Predator” (2004) and “Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem” (2007). A prequel series directed by Scott comprises “Prometheus” (2012) and “Alien: Covenant” (2017).

Scott is also known for blockbusters such as “Blade Runner” and “Gladiator”.

