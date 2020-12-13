Rift between HCA’s Mohammed Azharuddin, Vijayanand surfaces

Hyderabad: The rift between the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammed Azharuddin and secretary R Vijayanand surfaced over Annual General Meeting (AGM).

According to Telangana Today, it all started after Vijayanand wrote a letter to Rachakonda Police Commissioner. In the letter, the HCA Secretary mentioned that the AGM is scheduled to be held on December 20 at 10 a.m. He also mentioned that 200 to 250 members will attend the meeting that will be held in Uppal Stadium.

Mohammed Azharuddin also wrote letter to Commissioner

Later, Mohammed Azharuddin wrote a letter to the Commissioner informing that AGM was scheduled without his knowledge. He further wrote that HCA’s Apex Council has not taken any decision on holding the meeting.

The HCA president asked the Commissioner to reject the permission.

Replying over the controversy, the Commissioner asked both of them to submit joint representation along with the Board resolution’s copy. He also asked them to inform the exact location and number of participants in the scheduled meeting.

It may be mentioned that it is not the first time, earlier too the rift between Azharuddin and Vijayanand came to the limelight when the HCA president appointed Justice Deepak Verma, former Supreme Court judge as an ombudsman and an ethics officer.