Rift widens in NDA as Beniwal, Vasundhara supporters spar

Jaipur, Dec 3 : A war of words broke out on Twitter on Thursday between Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, whose Rashtriya Loktantrik Party is a constituent of the NDA in Rajasthan, and the supporters of former BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

In wake of Beniwal expressing his intention to rethink his association with the NDA over the new agricultural bills, BJP MLA Pratap Singh Singhvi, in a scathing attack on Beniwal, alleging that his party only dominates a particular caste in a particular region and is not effective in any other area.

Singhvi also said that Beniwal termed NDA government as a farmer-friendly government earlier and now is protesting against it. He also alleged that the RLP chief has not yet read the new laws.

In his response, Beniwal sought to remind Singhvi that he was in the opposition and “it will be better to strengthen the role of the opposition in democracy”.

He said that Singhvi cannot “suppress the irregularities and scams of (the Ashok) Gehlot government by being a part of their alliance”. Alleging state Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal was indulging in corruption to save the Congress government, Beniwal questioned Singhvi’s silence despite having held the same ministry in the Raje regime.

Singhvi is staunch supporter of Raje and Beniwal left the BJP due to his differences with her. However, in recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had an alliance with Beniwal’s party after which Raje has maintained distance from BJP state headquarters and other state party activities.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.