Right character among netas is in short supply: Vice President

Panaji, Jan 9 : People in India believe that the right character among politicians is in short supply, Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Goa Legislator’s Day function held here on Saturday evening, Naidu expressed concern over the deterioration in the conduct of lawmakers in several legislatures in the country.

“Unfortunately, the people’s perception is that the right character among the politicians is in short supply. I am sorry I am frank. One has to be frank. This is what is happening. The image of the politicians is going down, because of the conduct of some people,” Naidu said, adding that such conduct by legislators erodes the confidence in parliamentary institutions.

The vice president said that recent happenings in various legislatures in the country were a “cause for concern”.

“You have seen what happened recently in Karnataka… Earlier even in Parliament and in some legislatures. I would request everybody concerned, legislators and political parties, please reflect and ensure your legislators function effectively,” Naidu said.

He urged the media to stop indulging in sensationalism, which he said had become a trend in recent times.

“Media of late is becoming sensational. Sensational means, you lose sense of proportion. We must really project constructive behaviour, not obstructive behaviour. Some people are often tempted, because they get headlines if they do something (like) tear a paper, go to the well of the House and then do something,” Naidu said.

“They are getting prominence and people who come prepared and make a constructive discussion in the House, their names do not appear sometimes. This is an area where the media has to introspect. Are we doing justice to the cause of journalism?” the Vice President asked.

