Right of Hindus to rape, kill Muslim women, says Hindutva youth

The number of incidents of hate spewed against Muslims, on and offline, has been on the rise in the last few months.

Hindutva men have repeatedly targeted Muslim women online with anti-Muslim remarks, sexual slurs, and rape threats. In a more recent episode, a youth from South West Delhi’s Najafgarh incited sexual violence and murder of Muslim women through his Instagram handle, @vipul_singh0077, that now stands deleted.

“It is the right of our Hindus to rape and then kill Muslim women and girls. (Hamara hindu ka hakk hai ke ab muslamaan aurto ladkiyo ka rape kare or fir jaan se maar de),” read Vipuls’ comment on the social media platform.

Poet and activist Nabiya Khan called out the goon and reported the incident to the Delhi police via the platform.

“Hello @DelhiPolice this man called Vipul Singh is giving calls for rape & murder of Muslim women. He is from Najafgarh as per his Instagram. https://t.co/AKr2ajYeR8Cc: @NCWIndia @SwatiJaiHind @sharmarekha @DCPWestDelhi pls take action. His vehicle registration is from Delhi,” read the tweet by Nabiya.

The Delhi Police in a reply to Nabiya’s tweet informed that cognizance of the action had been taken and officials had been directed to take appropriate action.

“The matter has been taken cognizance of, and concerned officials have been directed to take appropriate action,” tweeted Delhi Police in reply to Nabiya Khan’s tweet.

The National Commission for Women also took note of the crime reported. The NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has also reportedly written to the Delhi Police Commissioner to immediately register FIR in the matter and urged for the arrest of the accused at the earliest.

“Action taken in the matter must be apprised within 7 days,” read the tweet by the commission.