Right-wing groups forcibly shut down meat shops, videos go viral

New Delhi: Videos of right-wing groups forcibly shutting down meat shops in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh have gone viral on social media.

These groups have also demanded that the shops should remain closed during the ten days of the Navratri festival which is being celebrated from October 7 to 15. Apart from it, they want the shops to remain closed every Tuesday.

Recently, UP’s Bajrang Dal members have submitted a memorandum to tehsil headquarters demanding authorities to ensure that all meat shops remained closed during the Navratri festival.

In the memorandum, District Convener of Bajrang Dal Harish Kaushik said that in case, meat shops continue to remain open, members of the group will be forced to take to the streets.

Later, the members of right-wing groups are seen forcibly closing meat shops.

On October 8, journalist Neel Madhav tweeted a video and wrote, ” Hindutva outfits forcefully closed meat shops in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh in the name of Navratri yesterday. Reports of similar incidents from Faridabad in Haryana and Chindwara in Madhya Pradesh have also surfaced. “.

Hindutva outfits forcefully closed meat shops in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh in the name of Navratri yesterday. Reports of similar incidents from Faridabad in Haryana and Chindwara in Madhya Pradesh have also surfaced. pic.twitter.com/FtKOWAHfZH — Neel Madhav (@NeelMadhav_) October 8, 2021

Later, Bulandshahr police replied to the tweet in Hindi which is translated as “In this matter, the jurisdictional officer and in-charge of the police station have been strictly directed that no shops should be closed forcibly in this way and such incidents should not be repeated again.”

उपरोक्त सम्बन्ध में क्षेत्राधिकारी एवं थाना प्रभारी को कड़ाई से निर्देशित किया गया है कि इस तरह बलपूर्वक कोई दुकानें बन्द न कराये तथा इस तरह के कार्य की दोबारा पुनरावृत्ति न हो। — Bulandshahr Police (@bulandshahrpol) October 8, 2021

In another such incident, Faridabad’s local Bajrang Dal leader Jeet Vashisht on October 7 threatened owners of meat shops and restaurants serving non-vegetarian food. He has also uploaded the live video on Facebook.

#Thread

Hindutva outfits are coercing meat shops to shut down their business because of Navratri.



This video is from Faridabad. pic.twitter.com/hWfn5QxJ1q — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) October 7, 2021

Has Faridabad police given them the permission to police on its behalf? pic.twitter.com/FoJDQqVUP2 — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) October 7, 2021

Meanwhile, another video went viral on social media. In the video, Gauraksha Hindu Dal leader Ved Nagar can be demanding the closure of meat shops across India during the Navratri celebrations.