Right-wing trolls target 16-year-old daughter of late Brigadier

New Delhi: After the death of Brigadier L S Lidder who died in a chopper crash that had claimed the lives of 13 persons including CDS General Bipin Rawat, right-wing trolls have started targeting his 16-year-old daughter.

The Brigadier’s daughter, Aashna has been trolled over her old tweet against UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Aashna had criticized Adityanath for his views against Priyanka Gandhi. She had written, ” Woke up to watching Yogi Adityanath undermine the Opposition. I get it. This is politics. But it is cheap and absolutely not ok to say things like ‘she’s only capable of sweeping floor.’ I mean, wow, toothless tiger doesn’t stop roaring, truly. Yogi, clear the turmoil in UP first”.

Along with the tweet, she had attached a copy of news that mentioned the alleged comment of Adityanath over Priyanka Gandhi’s sweeping the room where UP police had detained her. The report claimed that Adityanth said, “Janta unko isi layak banana chahti hai (The people want to leave her capable only of this)”.

Now, after the death of Brigadier L S Lidder, a Twitterati with username ‘kashyap_1407’ who had mentioned ‘Hindutva’ in his Twitter handle bio wrote, “This is what woke culture can do to you, even if you’re a military brat, more so if you’re a daughter of a fallen hero”.

The tweet was later deleted. However, many netizens have not only captured the tweet but also shared it on social media.

Reacting to the tweet, many Twitteratis have criticized him. However, some of them have come in support of the right-wing troll.

Slamming the trolls, Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram tweeted: “Shame on the faux ‘patriots & nationalists’ who have hounded a young educated & thinking girl off @Twitter #Aashnalidder.”

Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted, “17 year old, grieving yet holding strong, has just cremated her father, a decorated army officer, is being trolled for her views, they want to moderate her woke-ism, military train compulsorily, want her to be corrected. In the process got her to delete her account. How low will you go?”

Meanwhile, some Twitteratis are spreading rumours on social media by terming the chopper crash as murder despite the fact that no evidence of foul play related to the accident has been found.