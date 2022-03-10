Rights group seeks urgent support for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon

Beirut: A human rights group has called on the international community for urgent financial aid to Palestinian refugees living in Lebanon suffering rising hardship and vulnerability, according to Anadolu News Agency.

The call came in the wake of Palestinian refugees bearing the repercussions of the economic crisis caused by the Russian war on Ukraine, amid high food prices and a shortage of basic commodities.

Also Read Russia-Ukraine war may lead to bread shortages in Arab countries

In a statement, the Palestinian Association for Human Rights, known as Witness, expressed regret over what they described as the international community’s double standards in dealing with the Palestinian refugee issue.

“While the international community mobilized all economic, political, social and media capacities to support Ukrainian refugees, there was an unjustified lack of support for Palestinian refugees,” it stated.

Also Read Lebanon hold talks with India, Turkey over wheat supply crisis

As per the rights group, there are around 250,000 Palestinian refugees living in difficult conditions in 12 refugee camps in Lebanon.

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, Lebanon worries over its wheat reserves. Lebanon has wheat reserves for one month at most and is seeking import agreements from different countries, amid concerns about supply in the market due to the Ukrainian crisis.

Russia and Ukraine entered their 15th day of fighting on Wednesday, after Russian leader Vladimir Putin initiated a full-scale invasion of the country on February 24.