Published: 16th May 2021 5:30 pm IST
Rights group urges ICC to probe Israeli attacks
Gaza City: The building housing the offices of The Associated Press and other media in Gaza City collapses after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike Saturday, May 15, 2021. The attack came roughly an hour after the Israeli military warned people to evacuate the building, which also housed Al-Jazeera and a number of offices and apartments. There was no immediate explanation for why the building was targeted. AP/PTI Photo

Beirut: An international human rights group is calling upon the International Criminal Court to investigate an Israeli attack on a building housing media organiations and another where 10 people including eight children were killed calling such attacks a war crime.

Amnesty International said Sunday that we are deeply concerned over the mounting death toll in Gaza that has killed more than 180 people since Monday.

On Saturday, Israel slammed the Gaza Strip with airstrikes that included killing a family of 10 in a refugee camp and pulverizing a high-rise building that housed The Associated Press, Al-Jazeera and other media outlets. 

The airstrike on al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza on Saturday killed two women and eight children, making it one of the deadliest single incidents since the violence began.

Amnesty International tweeted that the International Criminal Court must investigate Israel’s attack on al-Shati refugee camp saying direct attacks on civilians are war crimes. 

It added the attack on the media building must also be investigated as a war crime. 

It said the strike fits a pattern of Israel’s collective punishment of the Palestinian population. 

