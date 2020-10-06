Rihanna apologises for hurting sentiments of Muslims

London: Rihanna has apologised to the Muslim community after a hadith was featured in her Savage X Fenty fashion show, which was debuted by Amazon Prime last week.

The show quickly drew criticism for the use of sacred Hadith – sayings of Muslim prophet – in her show which was said to be vulgar.

Following huge backlash, Rihanna addressed the issue directly today and shared a statement on Instagram. It read:

‘I’d like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show.

I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and i’m incredibly disheartened by this.’

I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible.

Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding, Rih.’

Here’s the picture of her Instagram story wherein she apologised:

The song, produced by Coucou Chloe, featured sped up vocal samples of a Hadith verse that had then mixed with dance music.

It was played as models walked down the runway. during Savage X Fenty lingerie fashion show.

Hadiths are sacred texts revered in Islam as they represent the sayings of the Prophet Muhammad.