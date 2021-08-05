Rihanna becomes richest female musician, joins list of world’s billionaires

Hyderabad: Popstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty has officially become the richest female musician in the world after her net worth reached $1.7 billion dollars. She also entered the Forbes list of the world’s billionaires.

Surprisingly, it is not her music career that made her billionaire rather her business that helped her in grabbing a spot on the magazine’s list.

The stake in Fenty Beauty Cosmetics Company contributes $1.4 billion to her net worth. The rest of her net worth comes from her stake in lingerie company Savage x Fenty i.e., $270 million and earnings from acting and music career, Forbes reported.

Rihanna who was born in Barbados has successfully built the beauty brand with the help of social media. She has over 101 million followers on Instagram and more than 102.5 million on Twitter.

Fenty Beauty Cosmetics Company was launched in 2017. It is a 50-50 joint venture between Rihanna and French luxury goods conglomerate LVMH.

LVMH is run by the second richest person in the world Bernard Arnault.

The cosmetic company sells a variety of products. Its products can be bought both online and at Sephora stores.

It is this company that helped Rihanna in becoming a billionaire.

Top 10 richest women in the world

Currently, there are six Americans, one Chinese, one French, one German, and one Australian are on the list of the top 10 richest women in the world.

As per Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires rankings, with a net worth of $92.3 billion, the granddaughter of L’Oreal founder Francoise Bettencourt Meyers continues to be the richest woman in the world.

The list of the top 10 richest women in the world is as follows: