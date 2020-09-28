Rihanna shares a sunbathing snapshot

Los Angeles, Sep 28 : Singer Rihanna has shared a new sunbathing photo where she is seen protecting her melanin.

She took to Instagram to share the lingerie snapshot. Rihanna teams her swimwear with a navy blue hat and two streaks of suncream on her cheeks.

“Just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!” she captioned the image.

This comes a few days ahead of her fashion show titled Savage X Fenty show. The event will take place on October 2 and will feature celebrities like Demi Moore, Bella Hadid besides Rihanna.

Along with showcasing her latest lingerie collection, the event will have musical and dance performances.

