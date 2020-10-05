Rihanna under fire for vulgarly using Prophet’s saying in song

London: Rihanna caught heavy flak for using Muslim sayings in a runway clip of her fashion brand Fenty. The show which debuted on Amazon Prime on October 2, comprehends a song named ‘Doom’.

In the song, an Islamic Hadith is sped up and mixed with dance music at the background, when Rico Nasty, an American singer is seen making her entry on the runway.

The song was created by London producer named Coucou Chloe. It uses vocal samples from verses of the Hadith mixed into the beat. The Hadith is about judgment day and the end of times, the song thus named ‘Doom’.

The 32-year-old Bajan singer—full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty—has not been releasing music in recent years, instead, focusing on her Fenty makeup line and her brand Savage X Fenty.

Hadiths are highly revered records of sayings of the Prophet Muhammad and are sacred to Muslims.

Muslim community is expressing outrage on Twitter:

as a muslim, no words can describe how disappointed i am with rihanna for letting her models dance to hadith. if you are not muslim, you are not allowed to tell us how to feel about this situation. and stop calling us dramatic over this. and you can’t decide for us if we have to — ¹ᴰnish²⁸❯❯❯❯ (@rosefreckless_) October 5, 2020

Quiet about @rihanna using hadith in a recent song. You are disrespectful, and on behalf of Muslims around the world, WE WANT THE SONG REMOVED. WE WANT AN APOLOGY. This should not be taken lightly. — Ferninator (@suhayhey) October 5, 2020

What Rihanna did was disrespectful and wrong and she needs to apologize for it whether it was intentional or not. But this situation doesn’t give anyone the right to be racist. Black Muslims exist too, so what does racially attacking her accomplish for you?? — ً sula (@dionneswhitley) October 5, 2020

AYO rihanna when we said drop an album we didn’t mean from a 7adeeth — qasim (@Qasimmm_) October 5, 2020

okay the fact that rihanna’s show was supposed to be a keystone for “inclusion” while she completely alienated the Muslim community by disrespecting a Hadith recitation is the perfect showcase of how fashion brands & the media have never considered us as a part of their audience — myesha thee stallion (@myeshachou) October 5, 2020

Do not I mean DO NOT listen to that Rihanna song. I have never heard anything more twisted and evil in my life,it’s made me feel extremely uncomfortable and unbelievably emotional internally. It’s time we genuinely realise shaytaan is all around us and our way of life must change — حمزة 🧩 (@hamza_039) October 5, 2020

It’s the way Rihanna and her team and her show disrespected a whole religion and twitter not batting a SINGLE EYE about, y’all are hypocrites and selective. — gonzalo (@groupieamore) October 5, 2020

Rihanna or her team have not yet responded to the controversy.