Rihanna under fire for vulgarly using Prophet’s saying in song

London: Rihanna caught heavy flak for using Muslim sayings in a runway clip of her fashion brand Fenty. The show which debuted on Amazon Prime on October 2, comprehends a song named ‘Doom’.
In the song, an Islamic Hadith is sped up and mixed with dance music at the background, when Rico Nasty, an American singer is seen making her entry on the runway.
The song was created by London producer named Coucou Chloe. It uses vocal samples from verses of the Hadith mixed into the beat. The Hadith is about judgment day and the end of times, the song thus named ‘Doom’.
The 32-year-old Bajan singer—full name Robyn Rihanna Fenty—has not been releasing music in recent years, instead, focusing on her Fenty makeup line and her brand Savage X Fenty.
Hadiths are highly revered records of sayings of the Prophet Muhammad and are sacred to Muslims.
Muslim community is expressing outrage on Twitter:
Rihanna or her team have not yet responded to the controversy.