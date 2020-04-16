Rijiju attends SAI’s online workshop for coaches

New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Tribal Affairs minister Arjun Munda attended Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) first-ever online knowledge enhancement workshop for coaches. SAI said in its release that 4,700 coaches attended on the first day.

“Skill upgradation is a very important aspect of coaching,” said Rijiju. “This initiative will ensure that coaches learn from the best minds of their discipline and they can implement the learnings from these sessions for better results while training athletes. This workshop includes all important disciplines, especially those in which India has a chance in doing well in Olympics.”

Adding to this view Arjun Munda said, “It is indeed a fantastic initiative to upgrade the knowledge of coaches during this period of lockdown when they cannot actively train athletes. This unique workshop being conducted by experts will surely benefit our coaches greatly.”

Earlier it was announced that SAI and All India Football Federation (AIFF) collaborated for an online coach education program that gets underway from April 20. The 13-day refresher course, which concludes on May 2, will be open to all SAI and AIFF licensed coaches with around 400-500 coaches being expected to join online.

The 13-day course will see the participants attend sessions on an array of topics, ranging from prevention of injury, to video analysis, to principles of coaching age-group teams, and much more.

Source: IANS

