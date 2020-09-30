Rijiju launches SAI’s new logo

New Delhi, Sep 30 : Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday launched the Sports Authority of Indias (SAI) new logo at Delhis Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

The event was attended by Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra and Director General SAI Sandip Pradhan, at the stadium, while many eminent athletes, coaches and other sports enthusiasts joined in from across the country through video conference.

“SAI has been the leader in the sports ecosystem and the primary agent of promoting sporting excellence,” said Rijiju. “It has given athletes necessary support so that they have their sporting careers take-off smoothly and they can fly towards a life of achievements and sporting glory – that is what the flying figure indicates — the freedom an athlete gets to leapfrog his/her career in SAI.

“The word SAI itself gives the identity to the organisation among various stakeholders being the acronym of Sports Authority of India. The Indian Tricolour and blue colour of chakra adds the national fervour as SAI has nurtured some of the biggest names in the sports fraternity, who represent India at the world stage.”

The SAI says that the logo signifies its “journey of metamorphosis from identifying and nurturing grassroot level sporting talent to creating sporting excellence in the country”.

Source: IANS

