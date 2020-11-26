Rijiju to deliver inaugural address at FICCI TURF 2020

New Delhi, Nov 27 : Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will deliver the inaugural address at the 10th Global Sports Summit – TURF 2020, to be organised by FICCI on December 8 and 9. The summit will comprise of India’s first virtual global sports and fitness exhibition, along with the international conference on business of sports, and the India Sports Awards.

“Along with an insightful conference and the India Sports Awards, TURF 2020 will host India’s 1st virtual Global Sports and Fitness Exhibition. FICCI is committed to finding innovative and effective ways to promote the development of sports and sports business in the country. We hope this platform will facilitate further industry participation in developing grassroots sports and finding solutions to convert current challenges into opportunities,” said FICCI secretary general Dilip Chenoy.

“Turf will bring together multi-disciplinary experts from the world of sports with innovative ideas and exclusive insights into issues and growth opportunities of sports and fitness in India. In addition to the conference, this year we are also organizing India’s 1st Virtual – Global Sports & Fitness Exhibition,” said Shabnam Panjwani, Co-chairperson, Sports & Youth Affairs Committee, FICCI.

