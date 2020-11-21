RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani hails Modi’s leadership

Gandhinagar/New Delhi, Nov 21 : Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said on Saturday that the passionate and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the world sit up and take notice of the emergence of a New India.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) virtually, Ambani who is also President, PDPU said, “His confidence and conviction have inspired and galvanised the entire nation. I am sure that the bold reforms introduced under his leadership will pave the way for India’s swift recovery and rapid economic progress in the years to come.”

“His passionate and dynamic leadership has made the world sit up and take notice of the emergence of a New India,” Ambani added at the convocation.

“All of us know that PDPU itself is a product of Prime Minister Narendrabhai’s ‘Atma Nirbhar’ vision. It is a vision he cherished even when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat… … to make India self-reliant in the areas of Energy, Energy Education, Research and Innovation”, Ambani said.

“By the middle of this century, the world will use twice as much energy as we use today. In the next two decades, India’s own per-capita energy needs will be more than twice as much as today. Therefore, India is required to simultaneously pursue two goals: To become an economic superpower. To become a green and clean energy superpower,” Ambani said.

Ambani added, “To achieve these twin goals, we need disruptive solutions in renewables, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies. We need breakthroughs in new energy sources such as green and blue hydrogen. We also need great innovations in energy storage, saving and utilization.”

Addressing Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Ambani said, “Gujarat is a trailblazer state. It has always shown the pioneer spirit. Today the entire world acknowledges that New Gujarat has paved the path for New India. The visionary leadership of Shri Narendra Modiji that Gujarat received is now available to the nation. I must compliment you and your team for making Vibrant Gujarat even more vibrant under the guidance of Shri Modiji and Shri Amit Shahji,” Ambani added.

Ambani while addressing the students said, “The future is very bright for India, for you, and for all Indians. This, our ancient nation, has faced many adversities in the past. And has emerged stronger each time. This is because resilience is in the very DNA of Indian people, Indian culture. In the post-COVID era, I clearly foresee explosive and exponential growth in the Indian economy. Within a couple of decades, India will be among the Top 3 economies in the world. Growth will create unprecedented opportunities and possibilities for young and talented people like you,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.