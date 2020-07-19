Riley Keough pens down tribute for late brother Benjamin

Washington D.C.: American actor Riley Keough on Saturday poured her heart out on social media as she dedicated a moving post for her late brother Benjamin.

According to People magazine, Benjamin Keough who was the son of Lisa Marie Presley and grandson of Elvis Presley died by suicide on July 12, at the age of 27.

A representative for the singer-songwriter, Marie, told the magazine that the star is “beyond devastated” over the death of her son, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough.

His older sister-actor, Riley, took to the social media for the first time since Benjamin’s demise and shared a couple of photos on late Saturday. ‘The Lodge’ actor dubbed him as her “twin soul” and “best friend.”

“Mornings are the hardest, I forget you’re gone. I can’t cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that’s new to me,” she wrote.

Recalling her brother, the 31-year-old actor continued, “You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of. Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wildman. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world. I hope you give me the strength to endure the giant hole you’ve left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you’re cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are a god. I can’t believe you’ve left me.”

“Not you sweet Ben Ben, Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again,” she concluded the post.

Besides Benjamin, ‘The Logan Lucky’ star has 11-year-old twin sisters, Harper and Finley, whom Lisa Marie shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Source: ANI