RIMS lands in controversy over alleged expired drug; Probe ordered

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Adilabad landed in controversy after a patient’s son allegedly found that a head nurse distributed expired vials to patients.

Gaurishanker Sharma, a resident of Adilabad Town was admitted into the hospital on June 9. At the hospital, a duty nurse has distributed vials to patients before administering them.

When Kailash Sharma, son of Gaurishanker checked the vials, he allegedly found that the expiry date on it was January 2021. As soon as he raised an alarm, the nurse reportedly took back all vials and threw them out of the window.

After the incident, a complaint was lodged at Two Town police station. Later, the photograph of the vial was shared on Twitter.

Expired medicines are being administered in RIMS Hospital, Adilabad!



My Childhood friends father is admitted in that Hospital due to high sugar. And when my buddy went to check him, he sees these medicines.@Collector_ADB @JoguRamannaTRS

What's going on? pic.twitter.com/4u97sKXTQC — Abhishek Murarka (@abhishekmurark3) June 13, 2021

Talking to the media, RIMS Director B Baliram Naik said that all drugs in the store have validity at least till 2023. However, a probe has been ordered after receiving instruction from the collector, he added.