Riot fallout: Top golf tourneys pull out of Trump courses

Washington, Jan 11 : In a setback to golf-loving outgoing US President Donald Trump, courses owned by him in the US and Scotland are unlikely to host any major tournaments soon with top sporting associations announcing their decision not to use them as venues.

The decision comes in the wake of the storming of the US Capitol last Wednesday by Trump supporters as a joint session of the two houses was underway to certify the electoral college victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The attack, which left at least five dead, including a police officer, followed a Trump rally where he repeated his allegations of electoral fraud.

The Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) has announced that it is changing plans to host its 2022 championship at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the BBC reported.

“It has become clear that conducting the PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster would be detrimental to the PGA of America brand and would put at risk the PGA’s ability to deliver our many programmes and sustain the longevity of our mission,” said PGA of America President Jim Richerson.

A representative for the Trump Organization said they were “incredibly disappointed” with the decision. Trump owns 17 golf courses across the world, including two in Scotland.

Meanwhile, the R&A, which organises the Open Championship, which is the world’s oldest men’s major golf tournament, as well as the Women’s British Open, among others, said on Monday that it has no plans to stage any future championships at the Trump Turnberry golf course and resort in Scotland.

“We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances,” R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement.

