Riot victim Javeed resumes business with Hyderabadis’ support

Hyderabad: Mohammed Javeeduddin of Delhi, with his own eyes, has seen his business burning and ruining for nearly six days. No one came forward to help him. However he didn’t lose heart and decided to stand on his feet again. Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Aam trust helped him wholeheartedly in his endeavour.

Anti-Muslim riots occurred in the national capital in February this year in which 53 people lost their lives while over 200 got injured. Properties worth lakhs of crores of rupees were damaged.

In that situation Siasat editor Mr Zahid Ali Khan and Secretary Faiz-e-Aam Trust Mr Iftekhar Husain decided to help Delhi riot victims. Readers of Siasat from Hyderabad and around the globe wholeheartedly took part in the noble deed. Donors of Faiz-e-Aam trust also donated generously. As a result the affected businessmen could restart their businesses, one among them being Mohammed Javeed.

Javeed told that he began his business with the help of Siasat Millat Fund and Faiz-e-Trust and hoped that his business would flourish. He prays for Hyderabadi people and their family members who helped him generously. He also saluted selfless services of Siasat editor Mr Zahid Ali Khan and Secretary Faiz-e-Aam trust Mr Iftekhar Husain.

Source: Siasat news