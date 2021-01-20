Rishabh Pant signs contract with JSW Sports

Mumbai, Jan 20 : Enterprising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, whose heroics helped India register one of their most memorable Test wins against Australia in Brisbane, has signed a multi-year contract with JSW Sports.

The deal will see the firm manage all commercial interests and marketing rights of 23-year-old Pant.

Mustafa Ghouse, CEO of JSW Sports, said that JSW was looking for a long association with the talented left-hander.

“This contract will last as long as he plays. But right now, we are looking at it for a couple of years — a minimum of two years — and then we will extend it,” Ghouse, a former India Davis Cup tennis player, told IANS.

“The conditions for extending the contract beyond two years would, basically, be comfort and delivery; both parties have to be happy,” he said.

As part of the association, JSW Sports will manage Pant’s image positioning and all his commercial engagements, including brand endorsements and appearances, social media monetisation and business deals.

“I have had a close relationship with the JSW Group and am excited to embark on this new journey with JSW Sports. I have tremendous respect for the work they have been doing to promote sports in India and have seen their dedication towards helping create and sustain a sporting culture in India,” said Pant.

“After having had a detailed conversation with them, I felt this was the right choice for me at this stage of my career and I am excited to be represented by them,” he added.

“I think what the world has seen Rishabh do at 23 is just the tip of the iceberg. We have always adopted a holistic approach to all our business verticals and we will continue to do that for ‘Brand Rishabh’ through this relationship,” said Ghouse.

On Tuesday, Pant scored a brilliant 89 not out as India chased down a 328-run target on Day Five for the Brisbane Test, thus becoming a first team in over 32 years to beat Australia at the Gabba.

Courtesy their win, India won the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1, a trophy which has been with them following their maiden Test series win in 2018-19 tour Down Under.

Pant ended up with the highest aggregate for India in the Test series with 274 runs in three matches, and the third overall, behind Aussies Marnus Labuschagne (426 runs in four matches) and Steve Smith (313 in four matches).

