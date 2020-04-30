Rishi Kapoor is dead, says brother Randhir Kapoor

Mumbai: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67.

“He is no more. He has passed away,” Randhir told PTI.

Actor Rishi Kapoor dies in Mumbai hospital, says brother Randhir Kapoor — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2020

Rishi, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, he was hospitalized twice.

Amitabh Bachchan confirmed the news on Twitter. “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

T 3517 – He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away ..

I am destroyed ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 30, 2020

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.