30 Apr 2020, Thu
Rishi Kapoor will be greatly missed: Rahul Gandhi

Posted by Qayam Published: April 30, 2020, 11:19 am IST
Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday remembered Rishi Kapoor as a wonderful actor, while noting that it has been a terrible week for Indian cinema with the passing away of another legend.

Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer, died in a Mumbai hospital. The death of the veteran actor comes a day after versatile actor Irrfan Khan died in Mumbai.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor.

“A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends and fans all over the world, at this time of grief,” he said.

Source: PTI

