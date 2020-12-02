Riteish Deshmukh pens heartwarming birthday note for Boman Irani

Boman has turned 61 today

MansoorPublished: 2nd December 2020 10:18 pm IST
Source: Twitter/Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai: To make his friend’s birthday special, actor Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday penned a special heart-warming note to mark the ‘Munnabhai MBBS‘ star’s 61st birthday.

The ‘Dhamaal’ actor hopped on to Twitter and shared a portrait of the birthday boy, and noted down an adorably sweet wish.” Dearest Bomsey @bomanirani- I love you ….. happy birthday my friend –

Extending birthday wishes to his friend, Deshmukh added, “…have a great one and may you forever spread joy & happiness through your work.

READ:  Watch: Sana Khan enjoys car ride with husband Anas Sayied

Accompanying the tweet is a painting featuring Irani.

The Indian theatre and film actor, Boman has turned 61 today who debuted in Indian cinema with the 2003 anthology horror film ‘Darna Mana Hai‘. Infamous for his role in the movie ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S‘, the actors’ notable works include movies like ‘3 Idiots‘, ‘Main Hoon Na‘, ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla‘, ‘PK‘, and ‘Made in China‘.

On the work front, he will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama ‘83‘, starring actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, Riteish will be seen in Bhumi Pednekar’s starrer horror-drama ‘Durgamati‘.

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 2nd December 2020 10:18 pm IST
Back to top button