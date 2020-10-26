Riteish Deshmukh reveals Genelia D’Souza earns more than him

Mumbai: The comedy-based reality show of Sony Entertainment Television, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ recently invited one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza. The duo was seen sharing some interesting and unknown facts about their life in an interesting banter with the host Kapil Sharma.

Riteish, Genelia in The Kapil Sharma Show

The conversation began with Kapil Sharma asking the duo about their films together.

Kapil asked whether Genelia D’Souza playing Ritiesh’s wife in the movie Masti was the director’s choice, to which pat came Ritiesh’s reply, “Nahi! Actually Milap Zaveri (Writer) ne Induji (Director Indra Kumar) ke sath milkar hume cast kiya tha. Strange baat kya thi ki 2002 main humne date karna chalu kiya aur 2003 mein shooting ke dauraan ek sequence aata hai jaha humaari shaadi hoti hai and It was very unreal that, relationship ke ek saal mei hum dono baithe hain aur shaadi kar rahe hain…”

To which Genelia added, “Tabhi hum logo ko laga tha we don’t know where the future is so let’s enjoy this.” Ritiesh further added, “Hume tab nahi pata tha ki humara relationship shaadi mein culminate ho ya na ho, lekin woh moment humaare liye bahut amazing tha.”

Kapil further asked, “Uss film main aap apni saari kamai laakar apni biwi (Genelia) ke haath mei de dete the, real life mei kya aap laake dete hain?” Ritesh chuckled and said, “She has earned more than me and I am proud that my wife has earned more than me.. isliye mai inse mahine ka pagar (salary) lekar kaam chala keta hun.”

The video of the couple spending best time on show has been shared by Kapil Sharma on Instagram.

Genelia D’Souza’s come-back in movies

Genelia D’Souza also revealed that she plans on making a come-back in movies and shares, “I think when I had children, I thought I should give them the right kind of attention. Now I feel that they have reached five years of age and they don’t want me. They have their own friends and full-day school. Toh abhi I feel slowly I can start doing some work.”

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza started dating in 2003 after their debut film Tujhe Meri Kasam and a year later the couple came together for Indra Kumar’s Masti.