Riteish to birthday girl Genelia: Growing young with you is a blessing

Posted By News Desk 1 Last Updated: 5th August 2020 5:22 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 5 : Genelia Deshmukh turned a year older on Wednesday, and husband Riteish Deshmukh took to Instagram in order to wish her on her special day.

“You are my bestest friend, my eternal laughter, my partner in crime, my happiness, my guide, my enthusiasm, my excitement, my light, my life, my everything. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Baiko – growing young with you is a blessing. @geneliad #HappyBirthdayGenelia,” he wrote.

Along with it, Riteish posted a picture in which he kisses Genelia on her forehead.

Genelia replied: “To us, to our flaws,to our weaknesses, to our strengths, to our happiness…I need you to be me. Love you forever always.”

Genelia and Riteish got married in February 2012. They have two sons, Rahyl and Riaan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

