Ritu beats Torres to extend MMA record to 4-0

Singapore, Dec 5 : India’s Ritu Phogat extended her unbeaten Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) streak to 4-0 when she beat Philippines’ Jomary Torres in the opening bout of the ‘ONE: Big Bang’ event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Torres stunned Ritu with straight punches early on, causing the latter to shoot for a takedown. On the mat, Ritu, 26, was the picture of perfection, swiftly moving into a mounted crucifix to end the bout with elbows from the top. Using her hammerfists and her elbow she not only rendered her harmless and defenceless but made sure this was the most dreaded fight of her career.

“I am constantly pushing my boundaries in the circle and the match with Jomary bore witness to the same. I am so fortunate to have got the opportunity to fight her at the ONE: Big Bang,” said Ritu.

“Although this was not an easy match, I know I have bigger challenges to combat in future. My next focus is securing the top spot at the ONE Women’s Atomweight Grand Prix tournament and I am working relentlessly to bring the glory home.”

Ritu missed her sister Sangeeta Phogat’s wedding to Asian Games gold medal winning wrestler Bajrang Punia for the bout.

“I had to miss my sister’s wedding for the match and have really sacrificed to get to this level. I am really looking forward to visit home for a couple of weeks now, although I don’t want it to hamper my training,” she said.

