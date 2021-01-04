Ritu Kapur to be new Quint MD after Raghav Bahl steps down

New Delhi, Jan 4 : Ritu Kapur, co-founder and wife of Raghav Bahl, will be the new Managing Director of Quint Digital Media.

“We have been informed by the Board of Directors of the Company in respect of the ongoing deliberations in relation to the proposal to consider Ms. Ritu Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, for appointment as the Managing Director of the Company,” the company said in a filing.

The proposal for appointment of Ms Ritu Kapur (Co-Founder, Promoter and wife of Mr Raghav Bahl), as the Managing Director of the Company would be considered by the Board of Directors, including the relevant committees thereof, and shareholders in due course in accordance with the prescribed regulatory procedure, the company said.

The company had informed on December 30 that Bahl has resigned as the Managing Director of the company w.e.f. closure of business hours of December 29, 2020. He will continue to act as Non-Executive Promoter Director on the Board of the Company, it said.

