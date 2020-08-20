Ritu to feature in ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 5:37 pm IST
Ritu to feature in 'The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition'

Mumbai, Aug 20 : Ritu Phogat is among six mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters from the One Championship stable who will feature in the reality television series ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition.’

The lineup includes One Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera, women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson, Sage Northcutt and women’s straw-weight world champion Xiong Jing Nan.

“As an athlete you are always part of a team, a team which consists of players, coaches, managers, doctors, and more and everyone has their role and everyone helps each other to achieve common goals,” said Ritu.

“Similarly in business, there are individuals with special skill sets and they come together and work together to achieve common and individual goals. It will be very interesting to observe, learn, and connect with my experience on The Apprentice. I’m also looking forward to participating in the physical challenges with the contestants.”

“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition will invite sixteen (16) contestants handpicked from around the world to compete in a high-stakes game of business and physical challenges. The winner will receive a $250,000 job offer to work directly under Sityodtong for a year as his protege in Singapore,” said the MMA promotion stable in its release.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

