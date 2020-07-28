Ritwik Bhowmik on shooting barefoot, shirtless in scorching Rajasthan heat

Mumbai, July 28 : Bandish Bandits actor Ritwik Bhowmik says he had to be mentally prepared to shoot barefoot and topless in the 57-degree celsius heat of Rajasthan.

“There wasn’t any physical transformation or training for my character. However, I was asked to be mentally prepared to shoot a three-day sequence in the scorching heat of 57 degree celsius. I was barefoot and topless while shooting the entire scene. We kept on doing it with a smiling face knowing the fact that something great was coming our way,” said Ritwik, about his experience of shooting for the upcoming web series, “Bandish Bandits”.

“Before starting to shoot, makers asked me to run every day to make it look natural in the show. This made me look a bit more exhausted. I wasn’t asked to follow gym and routine diets like any other lead actor. However, I believe I have become a much more disciplined person after playing Radhe’s character,” he added.

“Bandish Bandits” follows the story of Radhe and Tamanna. Radhe is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather. Tamanna is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India’s first international popstar. Radhe’s world is turned upside down when he falls in love with Tamanna.

The series will stream starting from August 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.