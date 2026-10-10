Riyadh airport attack injures dozens, operations suspended

Riyadh: Dozens of people were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10, prompting the temporary suspension of airport operations, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said.

An informed diplomatic source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels struck the airport with a missile. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing injured people inside the facility.

Also Read Airport in Saudi capital has been attacked again, say officials

More than a dozen ambulances were also seen heading towards the airport, according to Reuters‘ Saudi correspondent.

A hospital source told AFP that at least five Saudi nationals were being treated in intensive care. Some injured people were transported by helicopter, the source said.

An unverified video purportedly showing the aftermath of the strike appears to show blood on the airport floor. The footage has not been independently verified.

🇸🇦🇾🇪 More DISTURBING FOOTAGE is emerging from Riyadh.



A short, UNVERIFIED video claiming to show the aftermath of the strike at King Khalid International Airport appears to show blood on the ground.



This follows reports of multiple medical evacuation helicopters operating… pic.twitter.com/ZUPGZeeXPU — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 10, 2026

Airport operations suspended

In a statement issued on Saturday, GACA confirmed that King Khalid International Airport had been targeted in an attack that caused injuries. The authority said operations had been temporarily suspended while damage was assessed and the safety of the facility was verified in coordination with the relevant authorities. Further updates would be announced later.

#بيان بشأن استهداف مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض، وتعليق العمليات التشغيلية مؤقتًا.#الطيران_المدني pic.twitter.com/T4NM0WeEQA — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) October 10, 2026

The Canadian, German and Spanish embassies in Saudi Arabia warned their citizens against travelling to Riyadh’s international airport following reports of the attack. Spain’s embassy described the incident as a new attack in a message posted on X.

The airport urged passengers to contact their airlines directly and check their flight status before travelling.

Airlines cancel flights to Riyadh

Kuwait Airways cancelled flights KU775 from Kuwait to Riyadh and KU776 from Riyadh to Kuwait, citing the airport’s closure and the security situation.

Also Read Air India Express, Air India extend Riyadh flights cancellation

Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways also cancelled several services between their respective hubs and Riyadh, with some cancellations extending to Monday, October 12, Reuters reported. Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed flights to the Saudi capital being diverted or cancelled.

Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh until Tuesday, October 13, 2026, citing the continuing security situation in the Saudi capital.

#TravelUpdate: October 10, 2026 | 20:00 IST



In view of the continuing security situation in Riyadh, Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh till October 13, 2026.



We continue to closely monitor and assess the situation on a real-time basis.… — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) October 10, 2026

Saudi Arabia’s government media office and the General Authority of Civil Aviation did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

Previous attacks raise security concerns

The latest incident follows attacks on King Khalid International Airport earlier in the week. Previous strikes killed four people — three Saudi nationals, including a pilot, and a Sudanese national — and injured others. An aircraft was also badly damaged.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for earlier attacks, including one on Wednesday, but had not immediately issued a statement on Saturday’s reported strike.

The attacks come amid intensifying fighting in Yemen between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces. A Saudi-led coalition has been providing air support to government troops seeking to reverse recent Houthi advances along the Red Sea.

The escalation has raised concerns over regional aviation and maritime security, particularly around the Red Sea, a key international shipping route.