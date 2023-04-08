Riyadh’s Karimnagar Committee – Unsung heroes serving in rain or shine

Jeddah: In a world of constant connection through social media and cell phones, many expatriates have likely found themselves still feeling disconnected from those around them. Many NRIs don’t even know the people who are from the same niegbourhoods living abroad along with them.

Connecting with compatriots from the homeland not only strengthens bonds within the community in alien land but also renders service to them in rain or shine, this is the concept of the Karimnagar Committee.

Riyadh-based Karimnagar Committee, an expatriate organization that looks after NRIs from Karimnagar town of Telangana is one of the sincere and old organizations in the Saudi capital that has been serving the needs of Karimnagar NRIs for over two decades.

Interestingly it’s the maiden community organization of the Karimnagar NRIs not only in Saudi Arabia but the rest of the Gulf countries yet maintains a low profile and is far away from any publicity.

Karimnagar Committee as it is widely known among the NRIs hailing from the town and working primarily in Riyadh.

In fact, it was the one that facilitated employment opportunities for scores of newly arriving Karimnagar youth in search of green pastures. It imparted job orientation skills among youth before being recruited thus making it dearer to many youngsters in the town.

Only the “Karimnagar” tag is a criterion to find shared accommodation in Hara for unemployed youth of the town.

Ramzan Packs, an initiative kickstarted 20 years ago saw numerous beneficiaries from low income families in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

Karimnagar Committee holds its annual Iftar gathering in a sheer spiritual environment away from so-called leaders and officials. This is the only gathering that enthusiastic Karimnagaris come together, according to organisers.

In a joyful Ramadan atmosphere, the Karimnagar Committee held an annual Iftar party on Friday at a resort on the outskirts of Riyadh, in which it was keen on meeting all Karimnagaris as one family around Dastarkhwan or Iftar mats.