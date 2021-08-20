RJ Mallishka brutally trolled; reason is Neeraj Chopra

Mumbai: Neeraj Chopra is currently the nation’s favourite after winning the gold medal in javelin at Tokyo Olympics 2020. Everyone wants to know more about him and wants to have a conversation with him.

But what if one such conversation goes wrong? On Thursday (August 19), radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa sparked a controversy after she posted a video of her and the Red FM staff dancing in front of the ace javelin thrower and Olympic gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra.

In the interview, Chopra puts up an awkward smile as Mendonsa and her colleagues dance to the tunes of ‘Ude Jab jab zulfein teri.’ She even asked, “Humne zyaada toh nahi chhed diya na aapko? (We didn’t tease you too much, right?)“

Sharing the video, the radio jockey wrote on Twitter, “Ladiesssss…Yes I got the hard-hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for 😉 #udejabjabzulfeinteri and then tell me I did it for all of us”

Ladiesssss..Yes I got the hard hitting, deep answers too but..Take the first 4 secs before the cam moves to the zoom call to guess who we are dancing for😇 😉 #udejabjabzulfeinteri and then tell me I did it for all of us😄 #gold #olympics #neerajchopra @RedFMIndia @RedFM_Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SnEJ99MK31 — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) August 19, 2021

It did not just stop at the awkward dance performance where several women performed in front of 23-year-old Neeraj Chopra, towards the end of the interview, Mendonsa tried to hug Neeraj Chopra ‘virtually’ on behalf of the entire nation. An uncomfortable Chopra responded with the gesture of ‘Namaste’ and said, “Namaste aisa door se hi.“

Aise logo se door hi rehna chahiye, door se namastey @mymalishka 🤡😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/mv4kGxumPw — Naweed (@Spoof_Junkey) August 20, 2021

While one can only guess how Chopra feels, Twitterati have given their verdict calling it ‘cringe’. People across India are calling the interview awkward, cringe, and even insulting towards the athlete.

Here’s what people are saying

Social media and clout chasing hits new lows everyday. Everything is ‘cool’ if it gets you views!



Why do women feel it’s okay to sexualise successful men? This is not just in bad taste, also disrespectful. Respect & Dignity is a two-way street. https://t.co/9LrUZKfBsS — Neha Singh (@NehaSinghAdv) August 19, 2021

This is the most cringiest thing I saw on my timeline today .The way Malishka treating @Neeraj_chopra1 is so disrespectful . He is a hero you should respect him and must tired not to cross the barrier between you and him at least for once …

But Naah…😒 https://t.co/6esvIDa1aV — itsmahi (@MahimaNirala) August 20, 2021

Malishka stooping low to get some footage and publicity, hats off to golden boy @Neeraj_chopra1 for maintaining his calm, compose and dignity…. https://t.co/lMDq72Awb2 — PD™ (@prashantd2) August 20, 2021

What’s wrong with her? Why is she making it so awkward for him? Ugh — The Curry Muncher (@Paprikaashh) August 20, 2021

This is too cheap.. banda awkward feel kar raha hai.. mtlb kya hi bakwaas hai… ye sab apne bollywoodiyo ke saath hi kiya karo.. — Pepper 87.58 (@Pepper_Talks) August 19, 2021

Supreme Court advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha lamented, “Sad to see you guys doing this and even sad is the fact that RedFM India is allowing you all to do it. I mean, what if the genders were opposite in this case? Had RedFM allowed that too? Very sad!!!”

Sad to see you guys doing this and even sad is the fact that @RedFMIndia is allowing you all to do it.



I mean, what if the genders were opposite in this case? Had @RedFM_Mumbai allowed that too?



Very sad ! — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) August 19, 2021

Imagine five 40 year old men asking a 23 year old girl for a kiss without her consent or anything.



Now turn the tables and you will realise what RJ Malishka did to Neeraj Chopra wasn’t fun and cannot be justified. — Dr Smoking Skills (@Smokingskills07) August 20, 2021

Reactions to the video were overwhelmingly negative, with several Twitter users pointing out that not only was the dancing unprofessional, it would have also been slammed as sexist, had gender roles been reversed. Many pointed out sexual objectification of the 23-year-old and called out the ignorance.

Neeraj Chopra recently scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics when he won gold at javelin throw – India’s first Olympic gold medal in athletics.

What are your thoughts on this?