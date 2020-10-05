RJD alleges conspiracy against leader Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Oct 4 : The RJD in Bihar on Sunday alleged that leaders of the ruling JD-U are conspiring against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to sully his image among voters ahead of the Assembly polls.

RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan was speaking after Saturday’s dramatic events when Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani walked out from a press conference, leaving leaders of RJD, Congress and Left parties shocked. Sahani, who represents most backward caste community, was angry at Tejashwi for ignoring his demands over seat sharing. Sahani was expecting 25 seats and the post of Deputy Chief Minister.

“JD-U leaders are feeling restless due to popularity and acceptance of Tejashwi Yadav in public. They are way behind in terms of popularity compared to Tejashwi Yadav, the CM face of RJD in Bihar. Hence, they are conspiring against him in a bid to defame his image,” Gagan said.

RJD sources said that JD-U leaders have used Sahani as a pawn to demean Tejashwi and the RJD.

“On the issue of representing Dalits and Maha Dalits, RJD does not require any certificate from others,” Gagan said.

“The people of Bihar are aware of the kind of conspiracies they are making again RJD. They will reply to JD-U and BJP appropriately in this election,” Gagan said.

“People of Bihar already witnessed how a Dalit CM (Jitan Ram Manjhi) was removed by JD-U. CM Nitish Kumar and his party were involved in insulting and humiliating Dalit leaders on a number of occasions. It is a long list. They do not want leaders of backward class to become CM of the state,” Gagan said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.