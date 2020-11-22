RJD candidate to challenge poll result in Patna HC

Patna, Nov 22 : RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav will file a case in the Patna High Court on Monday, challenging the Assembly election result in Hilsa constituency in Bihar’s Nalanda district from where he lost the polls.

Yadav lost the election by a narrow margin of just 12 votes against JD-U candidate Krishna Murari Sharan. The result was announced on November 10.

“I was a victim of injustice done during counting of votes on November 10. Hence, I have decided to fight against it to get justice from court of law,” Yadav said.

“I won the election with the margin of 549 votes. All candidates including from JDU left the counting centre and I have video footage to prove my claim. Then returning officer initiated recounting of table number 8 and 9 and I was declared defeated by a margin of 12 votes,” Yadav said.

“The officials have manipulated table number 8 and 9 and converted 90 votes to 190 votes,” he claimed.

Besides Yadav, around a dozen candidates of Mahagathbandhan lost the polls by narrow margins of less than 1,000 votes.

“I want to set an example for losing candidates by knocking doors of the court to get justice,” he said.

Narendra Singh alias Bogo Singh, the candidate of Matihani had also filed a complaint with EC after Raj Kumar Singh of LJP defeated him by 333 votes. He has demanded a recount of all EVMs, VVPATs and postal ballots.

Sudhakar Singh of RJD defeated Ambika Singh of BSP by 189 votes from Ramgarh constituency. Ambika had also filed a complaint with the EC seeking recounting of votes.

Complaints were also filed by losing candidates (who came second) in Parbatta, Dihari and Kurhani constituencies.

Source: IANS

