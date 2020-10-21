RJD, Congress want to leave the CPI, CPI (ML)--amid people of Bihar: Yogi

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress want to leave CPI and CPI(M-L)–the new coronavirus– amid the people of Bihar, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday.

“Bihar has a responsibility today. You have won the battle against Corona to some extent under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. But RJD and Congress want to leave CPI and CPI (M-L) amid you as a new Corona. This is no less than COVID-19,” Adityanath said at an election rally here.

“There can be no greater misfortune in Indian politics than RJD-Congress’s support to those who are raising slogans in premier institutes of India, with intention of breaking the country into pieces. They intend to spread terrorism, Naxalism, extremism and separatism again,” he added.

Adityanath said that Pakistan is wary today of carrying out terrorist activities in India as India could carry out another surgical strike there.

“Pakistan used to carry out terrorist activities in India and Congress leadership used to say, we won’t do anything to Pakistan lest they use atom bomb against us. Now Pak PM is running around the world, wary if Indian jawans will carry out another surgical strike there. This is the new India,” he said.

“When PM Modi took the oath of office for the second time, then he committed himself to project India as a major power on the global map. PM Modi abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan-sponsored terrorists could not attack the Indian Army and people of Jammu and Kashmir because the Indian Army will retaliate with force against them,” he added.

Adityanath attacked Congress for not undertaking any development work during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government’s rule and said that PM Modi undertook development projects from 2014 on the theme Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas.

“I want to ask Congress that in 2004-14 when there was the rule of UPA government, whey did they not build toilets for poor apart from providing electricity, cooking gas connections? Why did they not give health insurance coverage to the poor?” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi made all these facilities available for the poor without any discrimination on the basis of caste or community. He has worked on the model of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he added.

Adityanath further said that Bihar has been the centre of knowledge and Nitish Kumar has given a model of good governance and development to the state.

“I wanted to call people from all villages of Bihar to the Ram temple foundation-stone laying ceremony on August 5 in Ayodhya but due to corona, it did not materialise. For us, Bihar holds a lot of importance as it is the home of Mata Sita,” he said.

“Bihar is the centre of knowledge. BJP and JD-U are working to restore the pride of Bihar. Nitish Kumar has given a model of good governance and development to Bihar,” he added.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10.

Source: ANI