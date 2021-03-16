RJD gives notice of suspension in RS on bank strikes

New Delhi, March 16 : RJD MP Manoj Jha has given notice of suspension of business in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday under Rule 267 on the bank union strikes.

The United Forum of Bank Union (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, are on a two-day nationwide strike starting Monday against the privatisation of Public Sector Banks and retrograde banking reforms.

The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up its legislative business of consideration and passing of bills — The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020.

Health Minister Harshvardhan will move both the Bills.

The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020 provide for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by allied and healthcare professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a Central Register and State Register and creation of a system to improve access, research and development and adoption of latest scientific advancement and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

The Minister of Jal Shakti is expected to reply on the discussion in working of the ministry, while discussion on working of Railways will also commence on the day.

Reports of various standing committees — Defence, Finance, Law and Justice are also to be presented in the house.

The second leg of the Budget session began on March 8 and disruption marred the first three days after which Parliament was on an extended four day break.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.