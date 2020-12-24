RJD leader shot dead in Bihar

Arrah (Bihar), Dec 24 : A Rashtriya Janata Dal leader was shot dead in Bhojpur district of Bihar. His body was recovered on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Ravi Yadav.

A police official said that Yadav, an RJD leader and resident of Shehari village, had gone to attend a function on Wednesday evening, but did not return till late in the night. On Thursday morning, his body was recovered from near Gadhni.

There is a bullet in the head of the deceased. He also has bruises on his face indicating he might have been beaten first and then later shot and killed.

Police station in-charge of Gadhni and senior officers of the district have reached the spot. People have blocked the Ara-Piro-Sasaram main road near the Ghadni demanding arrest of the culprits and compensation to the kin of the deceased. The cause of the murder is not yet known as police is investigating the case.

The family alleged that Yadav was murdered due to politics. The deceased had tried his luck as the head candidate in the last panchayat election, though he lost by a slight margin. He was married only a year ago.

